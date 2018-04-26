13 Year Old Fortnite Player Signed on to Play Professionally, Secretly

The Fortnite fandom continues to grow as the online title from Epic Games continues to smash through records and show gamers why it’s just an incredibly fun experience. The game that doesn’t take itself too seriously has been getting more serious as of late with professional leagues forming, and even scholarships being granted for players of the battle royale mode. Apparently, age isn’t really a factor.

According to ESPN, Team Secret, who is known for their presence in the Dota 2 community, has been looking into Fortnite for future ground to conquer. “Our guess is that Epic Games is also going to announce something and get behind the esports scene,” CEO John Yao told ESPN. “And so, before everybody else jumps in and all the good players get signed up, we wanted to make a preemptive strike.”

To get the jump, they want the best of the best … including 13 year old player Kyle “Mongraal” Jackson from the UK.

“I actually had no idea he was 13 until the team told me,” Yao said. “Because when we looked at some of the videos and we looked at their game play, it was not apparent. What immediately stood out to me was how mature he was, and he sounded just like one of the other guys.”

Mongraal definitely has an impressive rep, especially for his age, including playing other shooters like Call of Duty since the age on 9. But don’t worry, his parents have consented to all gameplay and we’re kind of interested in seeing what else this kid has up his sleeve jumping onto the professional scene.

At this time, like previously mentioned, this is all preemptive. The official Fortnite League hasn’t fully formed, but many heavy hitters in this market are already making moves to make sure that they have the best players to take the crown.

What are your thoughts on the state of Fortnite and how quickly it has swept through the gaming community? Do you think there should be an age limit on being able to compete? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, let’s discuss!