Xbox Exclusive Game Delisted and Now Gone Forever

An Xbox exclusive game has been delisted, and because it is digital only, it is now gone forever. There is no way to purchase the Xbox-exclusive game going forward. Those who own it can continue to play it, but for those who don’t own it, you just lost your chance. Unfortunately, there was no warning that the Xbox game was going to be delisted either, which is not how it usually goes down, but stealth delistings do happen. Consquently, it is unclear why it has been delisted. There is presumably some type of expired licensing, but this has not been communicated, so Xbox fans only have speculation.

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Back in 2007, developer Bizarre Creations and publisher Electronic Arts released an Xbox 360 exclusive game called Boom Boom Rocket, an Xbox Live Arcade classic back in the day, and notably the first-ever rhythm game released for Xbox Live Arcade. And in 2016, it was brought forward to modernity by being made Xbox One backward compatible, which is how it is playable in 2026 via the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. When Boom Boom Rocket was released in 2007, it was only available on Xbox 360, and this never changed. To this end, it was released as an Xbox exclusive and has now been delisted as an Xbox exclusive.

A Forgotten Xbox 360 Game

Boom Boom Rocket — a rhythm game reminiscent of Dance Dance Revolution, Guitar Hero, and Fantavision — was unfortunately not the biggest success for Xbox, Bizarre Creations, or Electronic Arts, as evidenced by its 69 on Metacritic. However, it’s understood to have sold reasonably, and made a big enough impact that it’s been mourned over on the Xbox Reddit page.

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“Aww man, this was such a fun, unique music rhythm game. One of my most played Xbox 360 arcade games, up there with Hexic and Marble Blast Ultra,” reads

Another Xbox fan adds: “That’s one of those games that I kept telling myself…’ I’ll get it eventually.’ Well, I guess not. It would be nice if they would give people warnings when they are going to delist games.”

Of course, it is possible for a delisted game to return in the future. It seldom happens, but it has from time to time. That said, there is no reason to suspect this to happen here, if not purely because the demand isn’t there. And in particular, this delisting appears to be the result of an expiring license or licenses, making the game returning in the future even more complicated.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.