Hogwarts Legacy Players Discover New Secret 3 Years Later

Hogwarts Legacy players have discovered a new secret, more than three years after the release of the Harry Potter game. Because Hogwarts Legacy is a narrative-driven single-player game, there aren’t many people playing it in 2026. If anyone is, it is either someone very late to the party or someone replaying the game for the umpteenth time. How many of the former there are, we do not know, but we know the latter is an appreciable number because the game has a very hardcore fanbase, as evidenced by things like how active its Reddit page is to this day.

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Speaking of the Hogwarts Legacy Reddit page, over on it, one player revealed a secret they recently discovered that the rest of the Hogwarts Legacy fans on the Reddit page did not know about. And if the most hardcore fans did not know about this, it is safe to assume that the many millions of casual fans of the Harry Potter game have likely only beaten the game once. This new secret involves a dragon in the game, which some players didn’t even know existed in the first place.

Hogwarts Legacy Dragon Secret

More specifically, over on the Hogwarts Legacy Reddit page, one player reveals that players can actually spawn the dragon at Feldcroft. To this end, those who want to spawn it should go to the Feldcroft flue, turn left, and when you see the costle in front of you, go to the right-hand side of it. As you round the castle, if there is a sheep or a cow on the ledge, then the dragon should spawn if you fly towards the Fwooper nest, where you find a single lone tree by some rocks. At this point, touch down from your broom onto the path in front of the tree, and when you fly back up, the dragon should spawn in the south. And if you follow it, you will see it pick up the sheep/cow for a little snack. If any of this is confusing, you can see it in action via the video below.

“Wow, had no idea this was doable,” reads the top comment on the post. Another adds, “Wow, I haven’t seen one yet, I’ll give this a try.”

A third comment adds: “I knew I saw a dragon!! I thought I was going crazy. It was lying on the beach when I saw it, then I turned around, and it was gone!”

As you may know, there is only one roaming dragon in the game’s map. And this is that dragon. Other dragons show up in the game, but they are tied to specific content and quests.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.