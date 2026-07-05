Steam Best-Selling Game of 2026 Passes 15 Million Copies Sold in 1 Month

The best-selling Steam game of 2026 has just passed 15 million copies sold in a little under one month. For context, there isn’t another game that has sold even close to 15 million units in all of 2026 so far, let alone in less than a month. There’s more context, though. And this is that this PC game only costs $5.99 on Steam, which no doubt has inflated its sales numbers. To this end, there are other games that have generated more revenue on Steam in 2026, but in terms of pure copies sold, this PC game has everyone beat and then some.

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For those living under a rock, essentially since its release on June 9, Meccha Chameleon from solo developer Lemorion 1224 has been atop the Steam charts. And nobody saw this coming. The solo developer has released a few experimental indie games since 2024, none of which have really gained any traction. To this end, the developer released a game back in April that only has 31 user reviews to date. Suffice to say, this smash hit is 2026’s biggest surprise so far. And while $6 is a very inexpensive game, selling 15 million copies is revenue of $90 million. In other words, Lemorion 1224 is now very wealthy.

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Viral Hide-and-Seek Game

For those under the aforementioned rock, Meccha Chameleon is a hide-and-seek game where there is a Hiders team and a Seekers team. The former must paint their white bodies to camouflage into whatever they are trying to hide in. The latter must sniff them out. Obviously, having a little bit of artistic capability is a big advantage in this multiplayer game.

News of the 15 million copies sold was shared by the developer today, July 5, alongside a tease that a new collaboration with a famous Japanese star is coming next week. It is unclear if by next week this means this coming week or the week of next Sunday. Whatever the case, a new collaboration is coming soon, hopefully along with Steam Deck verification, as the PC game has yet to be verified for the Valve machine.

What the future holds for Meccha Chameleon remains to be seen, but this will determine how many copies it sells. At 15 million already sold, most years it would be on course to be the best-selling game of the year. And likely will be on Steam, but overall, GTA 6 is going to blow this out of the water. And it’s going to do this, charging everyone $80/$100 for the game rather than $6. Whatever the future of the game is, though, this is one of the great indie game accomplishments of the generation so far.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.