PS5 Users Can Play Upcoming Exclusive Game For Free This Month

PS5 and PS5 Pro users can play an upcoming PS5 exclusive game for free this month, a whole month before it releases on the PlayStation Store. The game in question is technically a console exclusive, which means it will be on PC when it launches, but the PS5 will be the only console platform. This includes not just Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch 2, but the PS4 as well. Heading into this release, PlayStation fans will get the chance to try the game out for free before committing to a $60 purchase.

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More specifically, ahead of its global release on August 6, all PS5 and PS5 Pro users will be able to play Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls for free, courtesy of a global open beta set to go down on PS5 — and PC — from July 24 to July 26. How much of the game will be playable during this beta has not been detailed by developer Arc System Works, but the studio does note that Blade will be available as a playable character. Meanwhile, Arc System Works promises more details will be coming “soon.”

One of 2026’s Most Anticipated Releases

Unless you are a hardcore fighting game fan, fighting games aren’t a one size fit all for most gamers. Some prefer 2D fighters, others 3D fighters. And of course, some only prefer certain games and series within these parameters. To this end, Marvel Tokon getting an open beta ahead of release is great news for PlayStation fans because it is one of the biggest releases of the year and the marquee fighting game release of 2026. In other words, it’s a release that could create FOMO. So, having the option to find out if it’s going to be for you without spending $50 — as PlayStation has a basically non-existent return policy — to avoid any FOMO situation is great news. Of course, the entire game won’t be playable in the beta, but enough will be to get a proper sense of what it is all about. And this — betas, both of the closed and open variety — are pretty standard not just for fighting games, but multiplayer games in general for this very reason.

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As you would expect, July 24 is a Friday and July 26 is a Sunday, so this beta runs the final weekend of July. And unless limitations are announced with the forthcoming details, then there will be no clock on the beta. Technically, those crazy enough can dump dozens of hours into the game and get their full before release, for free.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the Marvel and video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.