‘Fortnite’ Leak Hints at Thanos’ Return

When Marvel’s Thanos crashed the world of Fortnite back in Season Four to celebrate Infinity War’s arrival in theaters, players of the Battle Royale game had a field day finding the gauntlet to harness his true power. If a recent leak proves true, it looks like the powerhouse villain may be making a triumphant return.

With The Game Awards kicking off tonight and Epic Games promising big news outside of their Season 7’s release, the most recent leak does seem to point towards this being the big announcement. Also according to the leak, the illusive Avengers 4 trailer will finally be making its debut which furthers the likelihood that this Limited Time Mode featuring the MCU baddie will be making his triumphant return.

Thanos files mini update: Thanos names on the files has been updated the images are still the same and the models are still the same only thing updated was the name of the files. This could be a sign of Thanos LTM returning soon, Tomorrow Avengers 4 trailers drops out #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/4dcts6oQsO — FBR_News (@FBR_Fortnitee) December 6, 2018

Another possibility is that this could be a feature added to the Playground mode. The team recently made a ton of changes to how Playground works, including minigames, a shooting range, and much more. It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to see Thanos come into play in that mode, giving players a chance to harness the power of the Infinity Stones once more.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. Would you like see the epic return of the Marvel baddie, or is it time for something else entirely? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!

As for the game itself, the new season has finally arrived bringing with it new locations, planes, and so much more! You can check out more about what Season 7 has to offer with our previous coverage here.

According to Epic Games, “Season 7 arrives as the Iceberg collides with the island. Discover new areas such as Frosty Flights, Polar Peak, and more! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, rule the skies with the new X-4 Stormwing plane, and change the style of some of your favorite weapons and items with Wraps in Battle Royale. Explore Fortnite Creative, a new experience where you can create, play, and save anything you can imagine on private islands! In Save the World, the Stand and Fight campaign comes to an exciting conclusion as Canny Valley Act 3 is released!”