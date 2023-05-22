Fortnite Leak Reveals Stunning Miles Morales Trailer

Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 have not been added to Fortnite just yet, but that will be changing very soon. The game's Web Battles promotion is nearly at an end, which offers players the opportunity to unlock free content based on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Images of the actual skin designs have leaked and been shared by reputable sources, and now even the reveal trailer has leaked as well! The trailer was shared by @ShiinaBR, and gives a much better look at how Miles Morales and Miguel O'Hara will look in action.

The leaked trailer for Fortnite's Across the Spider-Verse content can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

From the trailer, it looks like Epic Games has done an excellent job replicating the character designs from Across the Spider-Verse. Miles and Miguel seem to move just as they do in the film, and their designs really stand out. It's easy to imagine this being one of the more popular Marvel crossovers in Fortnite so far. Of course, the best moment in the trailer just might be how it replicates Miles' "leap of faith" from Into the Spider-Verse, where the hero finally dons the costume and rushes to join the other Spider-Heroes to stop Wilson Fisk. It's one of the very best moments in the first film, and it's great to see the callback here.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to release in theaters on June 2nd. The highly-anticipated sequel will pick-up where Into the Spider-Verse left off. Miles Morales is once again taking center-stage, while Spider-Man 2099 seems to be playing an antagonistic role. Miguel has always been a hero in the comics, and that will remain the case in the movie; earlier this month, director Kemp Powers revealed that some viewers might even find themselves agreeing with Miguel over Miles once the movie comes out!

