Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Director Says Spider-Man 2099 Isn't a Villain

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's director says that Spider-Man 2099 is not the villain of this piece. SFX Magazine spoke to Kemp Powers about the sequel in a new cover story. During their chat, the idea of Miguel O'Hara as a bad guy came up. The marketing surrounding Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has not shied away from putting Miles Morales at odds with the futuristic variant of Peter Parker.

However, Powers would caution audiences against thinking of Spider-Man 2099 as a bad guy. It seems like the Spider Society that he's assembled has a very specific mission. Miles is doing something to put that operation in danger. Our young Spider-Man has made a decision that caused a giant manhunt for the young hero. So, Miguel O'Hara has his reasons and we'll learn about them over the course of the film.

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

"Miguel definitely becomes an antagonist to Miles, but his goals are very understandable," Powers explained to the outlet. "Some people might side with Miles's perspective, but some people might side with Miguel's."

"You know, Miguel is the leader of this Spider-Force for a reason," Kemp added. "He bears this incredible sense of responsibility. Spider-Man has always been your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, and Miguel is very different in that his responsibilities go way beyond any one neighbourhood. He's just a fascinating character, but he's not a villain. He's a good guy."

Big Things Are Coming Up For Miles Morales In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Something big is brewing in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. That might be why the sequel to the beloved animated film got split into two parts. (Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is coming next year, in case you didn't know!) Senior character designer Ere Santos explained why they decided to divide this one up into halves. It makes a ton of sense considering the scale of Across the Spider-Verse alone. Check out why they made that call down below!

"[We were asking] 'Wait, so this is what a two-and-a-half-hour movie?'" Santos began. "This is a really large story that they're telling. And with all the arcs that they wanted to put in, we were just thinking this was going to be an intense, quick, fast-paced, high-energy movie. But it would have been good. It would have been like, what they were planning was gonna be like Endgame-esque stuff. Like it was huge. And what they're planning is still huge. But then kind of spreading it out and into two gives it that breathing room we all felt that it really needed to kind of go, 'Okay, what do you what do we need to set up in the second movie? And how can we resolve it in the third movie? Or not?' I don't know. We'll have to see."

Do you think that Spider-Man 2099 felt like a villain in the trailers? Let us know down in the comments!