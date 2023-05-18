Fortnite Leak Reveals Spider-Man 2099 Skin

After weeks of rumors, skins based on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have finally leaked online. As many suspected, the Fortnite Shop will be adding designs based not only on Miles Morales, but also one based on Miguel O'Hara, Spider-Man 2099. While Spider-Man 2099 will not be a villain in the film, Miguel will be playing something of an antagonist to Miles, which led to a lot of speculation that he would be getting a skin as well. Now we've gotten a look at what the design will look like in Fortnite thanks to leakers like @ShiinaBR.

Images of Spider-Man 2099 and Miles Morales can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Better look at Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 pic.twitter.com/CeJW83lUTA — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 17, 2023

As we can see from the leaked image, Miguel is looking quite close to his appearance in Across the Spider-Verse. In the Spider-Man 2099 comics, Miguel was always about as buff as Peter Parker. In the movie, he's a bit more physically intimidating, and that has been perfectly replicated in his Fortnite skin. While we usually tell readers to take Fortnite leaks with a grain of salt, these seem to be very legitimate, and have been shared by multiple sources throughout the Fortnite community. Fans will still have to wait for an official reveal from Epic Games, but these readers can rest assured these are the real deal.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a sequel to 2018's Into the Spider-Verse. Into the Spider-Verse was basically the origin story of Miles Morales, and saw him learning the ropes from multiversal heroes Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir, Peni Parker, and Peter B. Parker. Spider-Man 2099 was not among those heroes, but the character did appear in a brief post-credit scene, teasing his role in the follow-up film. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the sequel ever since, but an end is nearly in sight: the movie is set to release in theaters on June 2nd.

Are you looking forward to seeing Spider-Man 2099 in Fortnite? What other Spider-Man skins are you hoping to see? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!