Fortnite Season 3 Leak Claims Desert Theme Coming

A new rumor suggests that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will feature a "desert/tropical theme." The rumor was shared by Fortnite leaker and dataminer @Wensoing, who discovered files that seem to suggest just that. According to the leaker, files added with version 24.20 suggest that palm trees and cacti are coming. @Wensoing also pointed to some of the leaked survey skins that were discovered as additional evidence. It's unclear exactly which of those would support that theory, and readers are advised to keep in mind that this is all just a rumor until we get confirmation from Epic Games.

The Tweets from @Wensoing can be found embedded below.

Image of the palm leaves texture currently used for destroying the upcoming trees + images of the files I found them in pic.twitter.com/HMtmOWWgLU — Wenso (@Wensoing) April 17, 2023

Unfortunately, Fortnite fans still have a long while to go before the next season begins! Based on info from the Battle Pass, it's looking like Chapter 4 Season 2 will come to an end on June 2nd, but that could change, and a set date has not been announced by Epic Games just yet. The publisher tends to keep quiet about new seasons right up until the last minute, so fans will have to wait a while before we learn anything official. Of course, by that point, we'll likely have even more information from leakers and dataminers, so @Wensoing's theory could be debunked or proven correct long before then!

While Fortnite remains globally popular, it doesn't seem that it will be joining the current trend of video game adaptations on TV or in movie theaters anytime soon. Epic Games chief creative officer Donald Mustard was recently asked about the possibility of a Fortnite film, and was quick to shoot down the possibility, as the company is much too busy at the moment. However, Mustard did note that he does have the perfect idea in mind for a Fortnite movie, should the company decide to make one at some point. Readers can learn more about Mustard's plans for a potential Fortnite movie right here.

Are you looking forward to the next season of Fortnite? Would you like to see a desert theme? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Dexerto]