Fortnite Boss Knows How to Make the Game into a Movie

Over the last few years, Fortnite has become one of the absolute biggest video games in the world. The game has received comic books, action figures, Halloween costumes, and all kinds of tie-in merch. Given that, it's actually a bit surprising that a Fortnite movie has yet to be announced. Speaking with Collider, Epic Games chief creative officer Donald Mustard was asked about the possibility, and revealed that he has a very specific approach to the film in mind. However, Mustard was quick to note that it's not something the company is interested in doing right now.

"I don't know. To me, I wanna do stuff that always just feels authentic and is a great story. And so, it's not something we're actively working on right now. I'm not gonna say it would never happen," Mustard told Collider. "In fact, I mean, I know exactly how I would do the Fortnite whatever. Exactly. I know exactly the story I'd want to, but it's not the focus right now. I don't have time."

Video game adaptations are all the rage at the moment, and Hollywood has been scooping up all kinds of properties in the hope of finding the next big hit. While The Super Mario Bros. Movie is quickly proving to be the most successful example, films like Sonic the Hedgehog and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu truly launched this new era for adaptations. It's not just the big properties that are getting adapted, however; even fairly niche franchises like ToeJam and Earl and Streets of Rage are getting a chance at the big screen treatment. With the sheer size and popularity of Fortnite, it's hard to believe that Epic Games hasn't put more consideration into an animated or live-action film.

For now, Fortnite fans will just have to wait and see if Epic Games ever decides to try adapting the game. Clearly the company is in no rush, but it might be hard to avoid the possibility if more video game movies find a level of success close to Mario's!

