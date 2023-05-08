Fortnite Datamine Reveals New NPC Type

A recent Fortnite datamine may point to a new NPC type that players will encounter in the game. According to reliable Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR, Epic Games is currently working on "armored cars & NPCs that spawn in them." As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt. Information obtained through datamines tends to be more reliable than other rumors, but plans are constantly changing for Fortnite, and until we get official confirmation from Epic Games, there's no way of knowing what to expect for sure!

The Tweet from @ShiinaBR can be found embedded below.

Epic is working on armored cars & NPCs that spawn in them, according to the game files.



Additionally, some skins using these codenames will be released soon:

- "GalaxyLevel"

- "HighBeam"

- "FrozenReality"

- "AgentSherbert"

- "Pencil" (Very customizable, related image below) pic.twitter.com/3or1P7wm0L — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 2, 2023

If armored car NPCs are added to the game, it's impossible to say exactly when it might happen, and how players can expect to interact with them. It's possible they could be a new addition for Chapter 4 Season 3, which does not currently have a start date. At this time, many fans believe that the current season will end on June 2nd, though nothing concrete has been revealed just yet. Epic Games always tries to keep things under wraps before a new season begins, but a lot of details tend to leak early. There have been several rumors about the new season already, including that it might have some kind of desert theme based on another datamine.

Of course, the most interesting rumor regarding the new season is that it will see the addition of new content based around Spider-Man. June 2nd happens to be the same day that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases in theaters, and Miles Morales has been conspicuously absent from Fortnite. Lots of other Spider-Man related characters have come to the game, including the Aaron Davis version of the Prowler. "Uncle Aaron" has been both friend and foe to Miles over the years, and when the villain appeared in Chapter 3 Season 2, it seemed like only a matter of time before Morales himself would also appear.

Are you looking forward to Chapter 4 Season 3 of Fortnite? How do you think these armored car NPCs will operate? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!