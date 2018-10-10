‘Fortnite’ Loot Drop Rate Changes Revealed

A new patch is now live for Fortnite and in addition to the epic new Quad Rocket Launcher and fun new Disco Domination Limited Time Mode the team also made a few key changes to the loot drop rate. After all, the loot is what we’re after. Friendship isn’t always the best gift there is, sometimes you really want that Legendary weapon!

According to the studio, here are the altered drop rates:

Decreased common Pistol drop chance from 5.8% to 5.47%

Increased Epic Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.33% to 0.42%

Decreased Rare Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.92% to 0.71%

Increased Epic Heavy Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.33% to 0.4%

Increased Legendary Heavy Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.07% to 0.13%

Decreased Rare Grenade Launcher drop chance from 1.45% to 0.99%

Increased Epic Rocket Launcher drop chance from 0.59% to 0.66%

Increased Legendary Rocket Launcher drop chance from 0.08% to 0.21%

Increased Epic Guided Missile drop chance from 0.11% to 0.2%

Increased Legendary Guided Missile drop chance from 0.03% to 0.05%

With the Port-a-Fortresses return, those Sniper Rifle drops are pretty key. What better way to take out the enemy than from high ground of your own making?

In other recent patch news, did you also see that there are now Skull challenges available for players to get the chance to earn that sweet new Ghost Portal Back Bling?

In order to unlock the reward for Skull Trooper, players must first complete the below five challenges:

Complete 7 daily challenges

Play 50 matches

Play 14 matches with at least one elimination

Search 10 chests in a single match

Deal 1,000 damage to opponents in a single match

From there, you’ll unlock the Ghost Portal that leaked a few weeks ago. The above Back Bling can be customized to the green or the blue variant, with those that previously had the Skull Trooper outfit also having access to an exclusive purple variation!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices! What do you think about all of the changes made to the world of Battle Royale? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think!

As for Season 6:

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.