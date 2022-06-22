Fortnite May Be Adding Luke Skywalker Soon

According to a leak, Fortnite may be adding Luke Skywalker very soon. Fortnite has had a pretty close relationship Disney throughout the years, even featuring a canonical piece of information for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker within an event for Fortnite. The game even featured a clip from the movie before it came out and has featured a number of crossover events, including one to celebrate May the 4th. Disney has also supported Fortnite with tons of Marvel content, even letting players participate in an event that allowed them to play as the Avengers and battle Thanos for the Infinity Gauntlet around the time Avengers: Endgame was released.

Now, it seems Fortnite is preparing to add in one of Disney's most legendary characters via Luke Skywalker. According to FNBRintel and zatheo_ on Twitter, Epic Games added an NPC lightsaber for Luke Skywalker to Fortnite's files. It's already been heavily rumored that Luke Skywalker and other Star Wars heroes would be joining the game possibly sometime this year, but with pieces being added to the game already, it seems like it's going to happen quite soon. Of course, nothing is confirmed so players should take it with a grain of salt, but it would make sense. Fortnite recently added Darth Vader to the game, so it only makes sense to include the sinister villain's son into the game as well. Indiana Jones is also in Fortnite now and although he isn't a Star Wars character, he is owned by Disney and Lucasfilm.

Luke Skywalker will most likely be added to the game soon, as Epic added an NPC lightsaber for Luke Skywalker to the files today!



(via @FNBRintel & @zatheo_) pic.twitter.com/D7pbhdgGkB — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 21, 2022

As of right now, there has been no official announcement regarding additional Star Wars characters in Fortnite. Given Star Wars Celebration and the entirety of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series has come and gone, there isn't anything for Disney and Epic Games to tie these characters into. They may simply just release out of the blue, but we'll have to wait and see what happens.

Fortnite is available now on all major platforms. Which Star Wars characters do you want to see join the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.