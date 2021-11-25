Fortnite Leak Teases Next Marvel Crossover

A new leak associated with Fortnite has seemingly teased that the popular battle royale title will soon be crossing over with Marvel once again. In recent years, Marvel has been one of the biggest collaborators with Fortnite and has held various events and released numerous skins associated with the comic book brand. Now, following the release of a new Marvel TV series this week, it looks as though this trend will continue once again.

In a recent update from developer Epic Games, it seems that a new set name titled “S.H.I.E.L.D.” has appeared within the code of Fortnite. For those unaware, S.H.I.E.L.D. is the military organization from Marvel that is helmed by Nick Fury. As such, this new set name seems to be teasing yet another crossover with Marvel. Coincidentally, this name change within the game happened to also coincide with the release of Hawkeye, which debuted on Disney+ within the past day. As such, many fans and reputable leakers that often report on Fortnite are under the impression that a new collab associated with the TV series could be coming about.

https://twitter.com/HYPEX/status/1463889396386701322

If these leaks and rumors do end up proving to be true, it seems very likely that Fortnite could be receiving skins tied to Hawkeye and Kate Bishop, both of whom are the two protagonists of the new television show. Additionally, this would likely be the final skin releases here in Fortnite Season 8. In case you missed it, Epic Games announced this week that both Season 8 and Chapter 2 of Fortnite as a whole will be coming to an end early next month in an event that will take place on December 4. If these are the final skins associated with Season 8 of Fortnite, though, they’re two additions that will surely please a number of Marvel fans.

