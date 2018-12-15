‘Fortnite’ Leak Reveals a Winter-Inspired Love Ranger Skin

Despite Epic Games going full steam ahead regarding big Fortnite leak sites, that hasn’t stopped dataminers from cracking the game’s code and sharing with other players what’s on the horizon. In the case of the most recent Fortnite leak, the beloved Love Ranger skin seems to be getting a Winter Wonderland makeover!

According to the Battle Royale leaker ‘MarcMxs’ over on Reddit, the above screan shot shows off a potential limited-time only skin for the Love Ranger character. With the icy blue colorization and the almost Greecian design of the swirls, this could be an interesting one for players to scoop up. It’s not overtly holiday-esque either, so it could be a skin that players would use all year, instead of just during the Winter months.

It looks like leaks will be harder to find – which some fans have mentioned they’d prefer – since Epic Games is cracking down on those that are sharing certain aspects of the title. You can see the full breakdown in our previous coverage here, though the main cause of concern for the studio is that the rapid-fire leaks “have spoiled the game for millions of people who play and/or watch Fortnite and negatively impact those who work hard to create and update Fortnite.”

Epic Games also issued a response following the shut down of one of the biggest sites out there called FNBRLeaks, stating “The owner of this account and others promoted and advertised the sale of game modification tools which violate our terms of service, and this is not directly related to data mining or leaking.”

As for the game itself, Fortnite is now in its seventh season and is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. Thoughts on the leaked skin and Epic Games’ legal action against leakers? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more gaming goodness!