Fortnite Battle Royale Debuts New Limited-Time Only Game Mode

Earlier today we shared the latest patch to go live for Epic Games’ wildly popular online title, Fortnite. Included in that update was a brief teaser regarding a new game mode that pits 5 teams of 20 against each other for a fight to the death. Now, we’ve got the trailer to back it up!

The latest video to debut the limited-time only game mode can be seen above and it definitely looks intense! Five teams of twenty are pitted against each other for that ultimate Victory Royale. The latest game type will only, understandably, be available for Fortnite: Battle Royale but the good news is that BR is completely free to play! If you’ve never hopped on before but this looks to be your shtick, you’ve got nothing to lose by trying it out!

In case you missed our earlier coverage of the latest patch, you can catch a snippet of it below:

General

Controllers and Mice can now be used in tandem

UI

Notification UI has updated animations and now promptly exits the screen when dismissed by an action.

Added a confirmation dialog for exiting the game using the window close button on PC.

Bug Fixes

Ping times displayed in the Net Debug Stats panel have been improved to be more accurate by removing frame times from the calculation.

Removed some heavy hitching that could occur during texture streaming.

Fixed issue that caused location text in Party Finder to clip into buttons, now marquees properly.

Fixed issue where the input icon for selecting a lobby player podium slot would disappear after switching tabs.

Known Issues

Battle Royale

Weapons/Items

Hunting Rifle added!

Single shot rifle that has no scope and is effective at medium to long range.

Uncommon and Rare rarity.

Found in Treasure Chests and Floor Loot.

Adjusted inconsistent drop rates for various weapon rarities.

Burst Assault Rifle drop chance:

Common decreased by 20%.

Uncommon increased by 60%.

Rare increased by 150%.

Revolver drop chance:

Common decreased by 10%.

Uncommon increased by 33%.

Rare increased by 75%.

Tactical Shotgun drop chance:

Uncommon decreased by 10%.

Rare increased by 33%.

Epic increased by 75%.

Bug Fixes

Fixed discrepancies between crosshair location and muzzle firing location when shooting at close range targets.

Fixed shotgun collision inconsistencies when aiming through openings or around corners.

Gameplay

Minor adjustments to Loot in the following locations:

Snobby Shores (removed 13 Floor Loot spawn locations and 4 chests)

Industrial Plot north-east of Flush Factory (removed 4 Floor Loot spawn locations and 3 chests)

Tilted Towers (removed 8 Floor Loot spawn locations and 4 chests)

Bug Fixes