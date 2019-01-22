‘Fortnite’: Here’s What’s Been Vaulted and Other Weapon Changes

A new update is now live in Fortnite which means another new wave of vaulted items has also arrived. With the addition of the new Sneaky Snowman and other changes to how the in-game items work, the team over at Epic Games decided it was only fair to take a way a few items until further notice.

For those that liked the Quad Rocket Launcher, it’s time to pay F for respects because that’s the first item to go. The Port-A-Fortress has also been temporarily removed from the game in addition to the Grappler. Other changes in the most recent update changes how often Gliders drop in addition to swapping out how the potions work. For everything new with both the Weapons and Items in the title, check out the official patch notes below:

Sneaky Snowman Use Primary Fire to throw a projectile that creates a destructible snowman. Use Secondary Fire to wear the Sneaky Snowman. Sneaky Snowman has 100 Health and acts as a shield when worn by a player. Sneaky Snowman is destroyed when its Health reaches zero or when the player wearing the snowman swaps to a different item or building mode. This means that a player wearing a Sneaky Snowman cannot build or use other items. Movement of all types is allowed. Available in Common variant. Can be found from Floor Loot, Chests, and Supply Llamas. Drops in stacks of 5. Max stack size of 10.

Swapped the drop chance of Shield Potions and Small Shield Potions. Shield Potion Reduced drop chance from Floor Loot from 16.53% to 13.22%. Reduced drop chance from Chests from 14.26% to 9.51%. Small Shield Potion Increased drop chance from Floor Loot from 13.22% to 16.53%. Increased drop chance from Chests from 9.51% to 14.26%.

Vaulted the following items: Quad Rocket Launcher Port-A-fortress Grappler

Reduced the drop chance of Gliders. Reduced drop chance from Chests from 11.89% to 4.43%.

Reduced the drop chance of Balloons.​​​​​​​ Reduced drop chance from Chests from 7.58% to 3.24%.

Reduced the spawn chance of Quad Crashers from 100% to 50%.

Reduced the spawn chance of X-4 Stormwings from 80% to 50%.

