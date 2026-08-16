Fortnite Override Reveals Sonic, Persona’s Joker, Crash Bandicoot, and More: Watch The Epic Trailer

Fortnite has ventured into the worlds of South Park, The Simpsons, Marvel, DC, and more in past seasons, but it’s set to deliver one of its most ambitious seasons yet in Chapter 7 Season 4’s Override. The new season is taking on not one, not two, but a world of video game characters and locations, and the epic new trailer features a host of favorites, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Crash Bandicoot, Persona 5’s Joker, and many, many more. You can watch them all in action in the trailer below.

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The trailer begins with Jonesy falling through to another world, which turns out to be the system that runs everything in Fortnite. Now Jonesy needs to override the system and take back the island from Geno, and to do that, he’ll have help from some video game favorites. The trailer features an array of awesome video game franchises and characters, including Sonic, Crash Bandicoot, Persona’s Joker, Mega Man, Spyro, Tails, Dr. Robotnik, Raiden, Kitana, and Scorpion, and you can watch it in the video below.

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Override Is Fortnite’s Wreck-It-Ralph, And It Looks Ridiculously Fun

Fortnite is no stranger to fun collaborations and crossovers, as every season has at least a few noteworthy additions to the game. There have also been complete franchise makeovers in the past, including when Fortnite transformed the entire map into South Park or Springfield from The Simpsons. For Override, Epic is taking things even further though, as they are bringing in elements from a host of iconic franchises and forming them into place.

One of the first things we see Jonesy doing in the trailer is entering a part of the world that looks straight out of Sonic the Hedgehog’s Green Hill Zone, and not only is Jonesy hitting supersonic speeds, but he’s also going through loops just like the game. As the camera pans out, you can see all kinds of springs and bounce pads littered around the stage, but then you see that this is just one part of the world, and the others are all vastly different.

There’s a Pac-Man-inspired area and a fighting game arena as well, and as Jonesy fights enemies throughout, you get to see some of the new weapons and abilities at your disposal, including Mega Man’s trusty arm cannon, and Mega Man is even lending a helping hand. The final sequence then brings in a host of villains, including Eggman and Geno himself.

Then there’s the key art for the season, which includes more video game characters like Geralt, Lara Croft, Ryu, Master Chief, Sora, and more, so the potential for this season for video game fans is truly off the charts.

Chapter 7 Season 4, titled Fortnite: Override, will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, iOS, and Android on August 20th.