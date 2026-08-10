Fortnite Reveals First Sonic the Hedgehog Teaser Ahead of New Season

Fortnite has revealed its first teaser trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog ahead of the character’s arrival in Chapter 7 Season 4. For months at this point, rumors have indicated that Sonic will be one of the next major collabs coming to Fortnite as part of the game’s imminent season, which is titled Overdrive. Now, with Epic Games beginning to promote Overdrive more heavily, it has confirmed that content tied to Sega’s longtime mascot will indeed be coming to the Fortnite Island.

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Clocking in at only 10 seconds in length, this new teaser for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 doesn’t reveal too much. Rather than showing off Sonic himself and what he’ll look like in the game, the video shows popular Fortnite character Peely zooming across the map in the same way that Sonic does in his own games. Peely is then seen sprinting through a loop and collecting rings, both of which are pulled from the Sonic games. The trailer then concludes with the logo for Overdrive, confirming that this content will be coming with the launch of C7S4.

You can check out this teaser for Sonic in Fortnite right here:

This new “Fortnite” Zone feels oddly familiar… pic.twitter.com/YbJS7or8rU — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) August 10, 2026

Based on this teaser, it’s clear that Sonic is going to do much more than simply show up in Fortnite with a set of cosmetics. Instead, Epic is going to include new abilities and items that will grant players power similar to Sonic, while also altering the game’s map to reflect iconic locations from the Sonic franchise. Whether or not other gaming franchises also have an impact on the Fortnite Island in this forthcoming season remains to be seen, but more teasers like this one today could roll out soon enough.

Outside of these changes to the Islands, leaks have also indicated that Sonic himself will be added to Fortnite as a new character, as will his longtime nemesis Dr. Robotnik/Eggman. While Eggman will undoubtedly be a playable character, Sonic’s addition might be a bit different than players are expecting. Given his body proportions, Sonic might look a bit strange as a standard skin in Fortnite, which could lead to him instead being added as a Sidekick, which have become more prominent in recent seasons. This isn’t confirmed just yet, but we should learn more on this front soon enough, as Sonic will likely be tied to the Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass in some capacity.

For now, all we continue to know with absolute certainty about Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 is that it will kick off on August 20th. Be sure to continue following our coverage here on ComicBook in the days and weeks ahead as we’ll be sure to bring you more news on this next content drop in Fortnite as we learn about it.