5 Fortnite Gaming Collabs That Need to Happen in C7S4

At this point, there is almost no major gaming franchise that Fortnite hasn’t teamed up with, creating content inspired by a variety of iconic IPs. That being said, there are still a few famous series that haven’t been put into the ultimate crossover experience, with some gaming original universes perhaps still on the horizon for the title. Based on leaks on other information, players eagerly anticipate what series could come next to Chapter 7 of Fortnite for its upcoming Season.

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Season 3 of Fortnite‘s Chapter 7 is scheduled to end around August 19, 2026, marking a new beginning with Season 4 immediately after that content roadmap ends. Recent gaming collaborations included Warframe, Rematch, and Cyberpunk 2077 from past Seasons this year. Some leaks already hint at what’s to come next, but fans are eagerly making theories for what gaming crossovers deserve to be in the battle royale the most.

5. Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls

Image courtesy of Arc System Works and Marvel Games

The release of Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls in August 2026 lines up well with Chapter 7 Season 4 of Fortnite, with the latter game being no stranger to crossovers with Marvel. However, the anime-inspired looks for Marvel characters in Marvel Tōkon are far different from what Fortnite has ever adapted, especially for popular figures like Iron Man or Spider-Man. The sleek Japanese art style created by developer Arc System Works is one of the shining features of this fighting game, giving Fortnite another excuse to collaborate with a familiar IP.

The integration of more obscure characters like The Champion as Marvel Tōkon‘s final boss also could lead to a new event in Fortnite for Season 4. Similar to how Thanos was such a big part of Fortnite‘s reputation of brand collabs, The Champion could be another character players get to embody during online matches. At the very least, the integration of unique artistic choices with beloved Marvel characters in Marvel Tōkon could create amazing visuals in the battle royale, similar to authentic looks from other series Fortnite has created.

4. Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse is planned for release in October 2026, which could take place around the end of Season 4 for Fortnite‘s 7th Chapter. The Castlevania series is one with a long legacy, with this new title being one of the most exciting entries in the franchise, acting as a return to form with the creatives behind the remarkable Dead Cells offering a new experience. With the Netflix animated series having concluded (at least for now with Castlevania: Nocturne), this would be the perfect time for Castlevania and Fortnite to meet.

Character skins for Fortnite from Castlevania could be endless, using the protagonist from Belmont’s Curse or classic figures from the series like Simon or Richter Belmont, Alucard, or Sipha Belnades from the animated series. At the same time, cosmetics could focus on enemies or bosses nostalgic to veteran players, with Death or Dracula perhaps inspiring some unique items. Fortnite could even go the extra mile and include Dracula’s Castle somehow, either as a location players can go to on a map or through some reference within the game.

The Castlevania series could be a crossover that happens several times in Fortnite too, especially if Belmont’s Curse gets some kind of DLC down the line. In fact, the sheer amount of Castlevania games begs the question why Fortnite hasn’t teamed up with franchise holder Konami before. Hopefully, Castlevania will see some representation soon, if Season 4 lasts long enough to reach Belmont’s Curse‘s Fall 2026 launch.

3. Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Courtesy of Fuse Games

Much like with Marvel, Fortnite has done Star Wars crossovers before, but Star Wars: Galactic Racer‘s release could inspire another collaboration. Unlike the other Star Wars content already in the game, Fortnite could focus more on new looks for vehicles to match the racing gameplay of Galactic Racer. The pod racing and Outer Rim speed circuits of Galactic Racer will likely give rise to a number of clever and interesting player-created vehicle designs, so some fan-favorites could make great additions in Fortnite.

Some fan-favorite characters could also become skins too, matching what Star Wars content has come to Fortnite in the past, but flavored to be more in collaboration with Galactic Racer. For example, the pod racer Sebulba from Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace could show up in some way, alongside other characters from that iconic pod racing scene from the prequel movie. Since collabs in Fortnite tend to focus on character visuals though, having more vehicle cosmetics should definitely be the priority first.

2. Rayman Legends Retold

October 2026 also sees the launch of Rayman Legends Retold, a re-telling of the original Rayman platformer that could also fall in Season 4’s content drops for Fortnite. Several classic gaming series are already featured in Fortnite, but Rayman has been surprisingly absent throughout multiple Chapters and Seasons. With leaks about Fortnite adding other nostalgic gaming series like Sonic the Hedgehog, Tetris, and Kingdom Hearts during Season 4, it wouldn’t be that big of a surprise to see Rayman as well further down the line.

Rayman Legends Retold may not recreate the first game in the series, rather taking inspiration from 2013’s Rayman Legends, the fifth title of the franchise. That being said, this remake has an emphasis on multiplayer, with four player couch co-op featured front and center as a selling point. With four player squads in Fortnite too, having an equal amount of skins to match that experience’s presentation would make sense.

The music of Rayman could also arrive to Fortnite somehow, either through selecting a specific cosmetic from a potential collab or fulfilling a type of in-game requirement. The platforming of the Rayman series likely won’t be featured, but the recognizable look of Rayman himself is a gaming mascot that feels left out of Fortnite‘s massive catalog of references. No matter how it’s done, including Rayman in Fortnite could add to the callbacks to older game series Season 4 is already trying to do.

1. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV

Another sci-fi series that hasn’t teamed up with Fortnite yet is Warhammer 40,000, a series with a far different tone than the light-hearted nature of the battle royale. The launch of Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War 4 in September 2026 could set up a crossover in Season 4, despite the differences both IPs have. Far more “mature” universes have been included in Fortnite, but Warhammer 40k is one of the biggest around. The popularity of Warhammer 40k is only matched by the depth of its world, with many different factions that could be brought to Fortnite through various cosmetics.

A collab with the Warhammer brand may look like new skins, weapons, vehicles, and more depending on what Fortnite wants to adopt. One of several Space Marine Chapters could make for an easy character skin, while an iconic Warhammer 40k weapon like the Bolt Pistol or Meltagun has a chance to replace in-game tools. Unlike the recent crossover with Helldivers 2, a Fortnite partnership with Warhammer 40k should be big, with multiple references to the war game’s enduring legacy.

Aspects of Dawn of War 4 should be the center of the collab, but there is endless Warhammer 40,000 content that Fortnite could fit into its gameplay. Seeing Warhammer 40k alongside other gaming properties would be exciting for many players, as the IPs strong fan base and striking style might create some of Fortnite‘s best collaboration items for Season 4 of Chapter 7.