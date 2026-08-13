Fortnite Reveals First Look at Long-Awaited Persona 5 Collab

Fortnite has confirmed that content from Persona 5 will finally be coming to the game with the start of its next season, titled Overdrive. For years, Persona has been one of the most-requested video game franchises that fans have continued to make known that they’d like to see be put into Fortnite. And while such a collab was previously rumored to be happening around the release of Persona 3 Reload, this crossover never came to fruition. Now, with Chapter 7 Season 4’s start date right around the corner, Epic Games has provided a first look at Persona’s debut in Fortnite.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a brief teaser shared to social media today, Persona 5’s Joker was shown off within Fortnite. This character skin is virtually identical to Joker’s appearance in Persona 5, and merely centered around the protagonist running. This quick look at Joker didn’t do much other than verify that Persona will be part of Fortnite C7S4, as rumors have indicated in recent weeks.

Outside of Persona, Epic Games has confirmed a handful of different gaming collabs that will be coming to Fortnite for its next season. Overdrive is set to be themed around gaming characters and crossovers, and to that end, it will also be incorporating content tied to Tetris and Sonic the Hedgehog. Rumors and reports have indicated that other massive franchises such as Mega Man, Pac-Man, and Kingdom Hearts could play a part in this new wave of content as well.

Ready to take your heart 💎



Fortnite Override. pic.twitter.com/kMnhwd9kx4 — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) August 13, 2026

While new details on Overdrive continue to emerge, what isn’t yet known is what the new Fortnite Battle Pass will include. Historically, it seems likely that Joker would be part of the Battle Pass, as crossovers that Epic teases before the launch of a new season normally are. Assuming that this is true once again with C7S4, it would mean that Sonic and Tetris accessories may also be folded into the Battle Pass as well.

Then again, there’s always the chance that some of these new collabs will be locked behind a paywall, which will require players to fork over their V-Bucks in the Item Shop to get ahold of these cosmetics. Full details on this front likely won’t come about until Overdrive actually goes live.

To that end, Chapter 7 Season 4 of Fortnite will be rolling out one week from today on August 20th. Per usual with any seasonal shift in Fortnite, the game will be taken down briefly across August 19th and August 20th as Epic pushes this new patch out. Once the update takes hold across the globe, Fortnite players will then have countless new weapons, items, and island locations to check out for themselves.