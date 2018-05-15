Fortnite Patch Delayed, New Downtime Announced

The new burst rifle coming into the world of Fortnite is going to have to wait a little bit longer, because the initial patch, which was supposed to go live earlier today, has been delayed until tomorrow with a new period for downtime.

The team over at Epic Games took to their Twitter account to share the revamped schedule, sharing that the update will be going live on May 16th with downtime beginning at 4 AM ET/6 AM central.

Videos by ComicBook.com

v4.2 is releasing tomorrow, May 16. Downtime begins at 4am ET (08:00 GMT). — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 15, 2018

The above announcement comes off the heels of a previous statement made by the developers stating, “We’ve discovered an issue that’s going to delay the release of v4.2. Due to this delay some quests may not function until the build releases.” This is good that they are willing to put a delay to find the issue prior to launch as to not repeat the horrible incident that left the game offline for almost over 24 hours! Better to get it right the first for less stress on the servers and the team, and less frustration for the players.

In other Fortnite news, did you see that a new job listing has potentially pointed out a Nintendo Switch port for Fortnite? This rumor has been circulating for quite some time now, but this is the first time we’ve seen anything other than a simple “I heard this somewhere.” You can see the tweets surrounding the job listing right here, with a general gist below:

Iron Galaxy Studios has quite the repetoire to their name, including the magnificent The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim port that surprised everyone. When they put a job listing up recently that boldly stated, “We’re known for our excellent work on Killer Instinct, Fortnite, and bringing Skyrim to the Nintendo Switch,” instantly that rumor mill started to turn once more. But before we get too excited, there are a few things to consider.

This studio did work on the Fortnite mobile version of the game, and it’s very that the iOS port is what they were referring to. That being said, the particular wording choice here is what’s interesting. The games listed out in order are followed by, not superseding, the word “Switch ports” which could be inclusive to all of the titles aforementioned: “Our best known creative works are, the critically acclaimed Killer Instinct, and Divekick; which are complimented by our technically superb Fortnite and Skyrim Switch ports.”

At this point, it’s all speculation until Epic Games has officially given the good word themselves but they have proven that anything is possible. No one thought we’d be getting an official Avengers: Infinity War crossover, but we did! With how well the mobile version works in tandem with its console and PC counterparts, stranger things have happened than a Nintendo Switch port. It’s all a part of the hype leading up to this year’s E3, which is coming up on us fast!