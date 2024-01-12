Family Guy Creator Seth MacFarlane Reacts to Peter Griffin in Fortnite

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane has spoken out about Peter Griffin being added to Fortnite. Fortnite has become one of the biggest phenomenons in gaming right now and it has dramatically impacted the industry. While the battle royale genre was already booming pre-Fortnite, the game spawned a lot of trends such as big crossover events, battle passes, and more. The live-service format for gaming has become much more prominent thanks to Fortnite and shown everyone that if you have recognizable IP, you can make a lot of money. With that said, Fortnite is only getting bigger and getting more and more crossovers as the days go by.

For years, there were rumors and jokes about Peter Griffin coming to Fortnite. No one can really explain why this was joked about more than other big IPs in Fortnite, but I guess the idea of Peter Griffin running around gunning people down is just inherently funny, especially given it feels like something he'd joke about in a cutaway gag in the show. For years, it was nothing more than a pipe dream. However, it miraculously came true last month as part of the new Fortnite season. Peter Griffin was added a battle pass character and he's super ripped. You can also fight him as a boss around the map and get a special shotgun. When he dies, he will also hold his knee and rock back and forth as a reference to an iconic moment from the show. Family Guy creator and Peter Griffin voice actor Seth MacFarlane spoke to IGN about the character's inclusion at the premiere of the new Ted TV series. The creator noted that he had to have someone explain to him what Fortnite even is before signing off on it, but admires the fact that Peter is very muscular in-game.

As of right now, it's unclear if any other Family Guy characters will make their way to Fortnite. It seems like, for now, Peter is the only one. He was the only one fans were really requesting, but perhaps we could see other characters from the show in the future. With the release of Ted, maybe there's a chance we even see the foul-mouthed bear make the jump to the game.