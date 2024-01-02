Fortnite Removes Fan-Favorite Item Following Winterfest

With Winterfest having now come to an end, Epic Games has opted to remove a fan-favorite item from its battle royale game Fortnite. In recent weeks, Epic added a number of limited-time weapons and other items to Fortnite to line up with the title's annualized holiday event. And while Fortnite players expected all of this gear to be taken away once Winterfest wrapped up, Epic decided to also surprisingly remove another item that didn't have anything to do with the in-game promotion.

As of today, the popular Grappler is no longer found on the island in Fortnite. First introduced years ago, the Grappler is a traversal item that allows players to latch onto various spots in the environment and slingshot their character to that locale. Despite not having anything to do with Winterfest specifically, the Grappler was taken out of the game alongside the Sneaky Snowmando, Snowball Launcher, and Holiday Presents.

One reason why the Grappler was potentially removed from Fortnite is because it originally did have something in common with Winterfest. Notably, when the item returned to Fortnite a couple of weeks back, it was first done so in the form of the Icy Grappler. However, this ice-variant of the Grappler was found to be a bit unbalanced due to the infinite number of shots that it had. As a result, Epic ended up transforming the Icy Grappler into the standard Grappler for the rest of Winterfest.

Although the Grappler is now gone for the time being in Fortnite, Epic has added a couple of new items today. Specifically, the Enforcer AR has become the latest assault rifle variant introduced as part of Chapter 5 Season 1. It has been joined by FlowBerry Fizz, which is a new item that allows players to spray a bottle into the air. Those in the vicinity of the bottle's spray radius will then gain shields, with a maximum of 100 shields being applied to all players.

