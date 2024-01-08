Fortnite Fans Thrilled to See New Skin Finally Release in Item Shop

Fortnite players cannot believe what they're seeing: a new skin has appeared in the Item Shop. In recent weeks, the Item Shop in Fortnite has been drawing a ton of criticism from fans. While popular collaborations tied to Star Wars, Dragon Ball, and Rick and Morty have all come back over this time, longtime players have been frustrated to see nothing wholly new appear in the storefront. Fortunately, these complaints can now be put to rest, at least for the time being.

As of this evening, Sunspot has finally made his way into the Fortnite Item Shop. This original skin for the game from Epic first leaked quite some time ago, and since then, players have been waiting for him to appear. Now, this drop has at long last come about as Sunspot can now be purchased in the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks. Sunspot's base skin also comes with one additional arctic-themed along with a pickaxe dubbed the Stellar Striker, which is available separately for 800 V-Bucks. Best of all, Sunspot is a skin that also has a LEGO variant, which means he can be used in LEGO Fortnite.

For the time being, most Fortnite fans on social media are simply happy to see that a new skin of any sort has been added to the Item Shop. Despite this excitement, some others are expressing concern that this will merely be a one-off for Epic before it goes back to cycling in old skins in Item Shop once again. In all likelihood, it may take a bit of time for Epic to begin releasing more wholly new skins like Sunspot in Fortnite, especially since many developers that work on the game are likely only now coming back to the studio following their holiday break. If nothing else, though, it is known that Solid Snake will soon become earnable in Fortnite later this month as part of the ongoing Chapter 5 Season 1.

You can see more of what Fortnite players are saying about the release of Sunspot and the future of the Item Shop down below.