Fortnite Update Brings Back One of its Most Divisive Weapons

Epic Games has today brought back one of the most divisive weapons in Fortnite. At this point, Fortnite has been around for nearly seven years, which means it has an extensive array of weapons and other in-game items that players have used throughout its lifespan. While Fortnite doesn't let players use all of this gear constantly, it periodically "unvaults" items from the past and places them into the game's current season. Now, this has happened once again with a notable pistol that the Fortnite community is quite mixed about.

As part of the latest weekly update for Fortnite, Epic has decided to bring back the Lock On Pistol. First introduced in Chapter 4 Season 2, the Lock On Pistol does exactly what its name implies: it allows players to track opponents and fire bullets at them that automatically hit their target. While this might sound overpowered, the Lock On Pistol only works at a relatively short range which keeps it pretty balanced. Additionally, the pistol's targeting takes a few moments to fully charge, which means that it's a weapon that is by no means very good in close quarters.

Given the weapon's mixed effectiveness, those in the Fortnite community are divided by Epic's choice to bring back the Lock On Pistol. Some on social media have expressed excitement to see the handgun return as it's likely one of the most unique weapons that has ever been seen in Fortnite. Others who play at a high level competitively believe that the Lock On Pistol is useless since it's not good in all phases of the game. Regardless of how everyone feels about the weapon, though, it likely won't be around in Fortnite for long before eventually returning to the vault in the weeks ahead.

