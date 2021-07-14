Fortnite Players Are Begging Epic Games to Make Building Change

✖

Epic Games is constantly making changes to improve Fortnite, and one fan has come up with a great concept that many would probably welcome. Reddit user SirDuckDee has shared a concept video of a potential change which would make it clearer to players which building pieces they own. The idea is that a colored tint should be added to the game to indicate whether a build piece belongs to the player (blue) or an opponent (red). It would be a small quality of life change, but one that a lot of SirDuckDee's fellow posters believe would be helpful to players!

The original Reddit post can be found embedded below.

Essentially, this change would help players determine whether or not their wall has been taken by the opposing player. It's not uncommon for players to die after mistaking a wall for their own, and this change could potentially prevent that. It remains to be seen whether or not Epic Games will adopt this proposed change, but if enough players make their voices heard, it certainly seems possible!

It's always interesting to see how Fortnite fans come up with new ways to make the game more entertaining. Regardless of whether or not this change is adopted, it's clear that SirDuckDee put a lot of thought into ways that the current system can be improved. Games like Fortnite can only continue to thrive by evolving over time, and Epic Games is keenly aware of that fact. No matter how big Fortnite's userbase is at the moment, that can easily change if the game gets stagnant. Hopefully, the publisher is willing to listen to the fans and make this change to improve the game. At the end of the day, it's not a necessity, but it's not hard to see how this could make the game a lot more enjoyable for some players!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you like to see this change to building implemented in Fortnite? Do you think that this would help you? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

