Fortnite’s Playground Mode Isn’t Coming Back Tonight

Fortnite’s long-awaited Playground Limited Time Mode was made available today for a short time, but after being removed to fix some issues, it looks like it’s not coming back on the same day that it was enabled.

After pulling the game mode from the live servers earlier today, Epic Games said that it would have more updates on the LTM as the day went on. Some players got in for a while to create some impressive builds, but many more never got a chance to try it. While you’ll still get that chance in the future, there’s no sense staying up late to wait for Playground to make a big return now that Epic Games has announced that the mode won’t be returning tonight.

We know you want to get back out to the Playground LTM but it will remain closed for repairs for the night as we continue working on a fix. More details: https://t.co/57i9A8cmq9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 27, 2018

The tweet linked out to a post on the game’s subreddit where Epic Games provided a bit more information to say that additional updates would come tomorrow when the developers know more about the status of the Playground LTM.

“We know you want to get back out to the Playground LTM. We’ve got multiple teams working to get this mode back into your hands so you can let your imaginations run wild,” a post from Epic Games on Reddit said. “We want to inform you that the Playground LTM will remain closed for repairs for the night. We’ll have more information available tomorrow.

The removal of the Playground mode wasn’t something that was totally unexpected as some players half-joked on Twitter and Reddit that the game mode wouldn’t survive too long before being pulled. Between other LTMs and the Shopping Carts that fluctuate from being disabled to enabled every day, some guessed that there’d be a problem with the mode that would prevent it from sticking around for too long. It turns out that they were correct as Epic Games announced early in the morning that Playground would be “closed for repairs” as matchmaking issues were investigated.

The Playground is closed for repairs while we investigate some issues with our matchmaking services.https://t.co/8xBpgCayKZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 27, 2018

There’s no word on when the Playground mode will return or if its duration will be extended since it’s still a LTM and won’t be permanent, but Epic Games should have more information on the topic tomorrow.