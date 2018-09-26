‘Fortnite’ Players React to PlayStation Cross-play Announcement

Fortnite players are reveling in Sony’s announcement that cross-play with other platforms has been enabled as they celebrate the new feature and look forward to more progress.

Announced on Wednesday, Sony will now start enabling cross-platform play on select games, the first of which is unsurprisingly Fortnite. Since the announcement was made, comments ranging from the most casual of battle royale players to some of the most well-known names in the Fortnite sphere have commented on the news and appreciated Sony for adding the feature that was enjoyed by those on other platforms up until now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Streamers Ali-A and Ninja were among the first to share their thoughts on the news with their initial responses seen below. They were far from the only ones who commented on the announcement though with both Fortnite players and general console owners applauding the news.

Alongside those reactions from some of the pros, others responded in typical gif-filled fashion with different examples of what it’ll look like now that the PlayStation 4 players can go up against those on the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Power Rangers GIFs and even a Thanos reference were spotted among the replies.

PS4 players showing up in Xbox and Switch Fortnite lobbies #crossplay pic.twitter.com/EFiRspRJ3y — just fine (@JustnClrk) September 26, 2018

when playstation and xbox players finally squad up together pic.twitter.com/JxIfcdlKcw — Meninist Gaming (@MeninistGaming) September 26, 2018

Others looked beyond Fortnite to the bigger picture that Sony’s cross-platform decision could lead to. With Epic Games’ battle royale game being the first to adopt the new cross-platform stance, it hopefully won’t be the last, and that has people excited for the future of cross-platform play and perhaps the end — or at least a slow defusal — of the console wars going on between console fans.

Playstation and Xbox One crossplay with Fortnite is a HUGE step in the right direction for the gaming industry! More games to follow over the coming years please!//t.co/J31fofksN4 pic.twitter.com/je6SIrvkoM — Chris Wood (@ChesnoidGaming) September 26, 2018

Now that PlayStation & Xbox Crossplay 🙌 the console war is finally over — InTrollsive (@InTrollsive) September 26, 2018

Yep it seems the great console war is coming to an close and with cross platform it doesn’t matter which platforms your on you can play whoever you want and that’s great news 👍 — Harry Watkins📷📽 (@WATKINSGLX16) September 26, 2018

Cross-platform play in the PlayStation 4 version of Fortnite is now enabled with Epic Games looking into a way to merge accounts across different platforms.