Fortnite Console Server Issues Reported, Here’s What’s Affected

Update 4.3 for Fortnite is now live and many players are diving right into the world of Limited Time Modes, Victory Royales, and … shopping carts. But console players might be having a tougher time when it comes to some of the in-game aspects because of server issues affecting both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players. Luckily, Epic Games is aware of the issues and are actively working on a fix.

We are aware of the issue with wins not being counted for console players. Please watch https://t.co/3y0X6buriO for updates. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 30, 2018

Their latest update on the Status page for the developer states: “We’ve identified and are actively looking into a situation where Battle Royale match wins for console players are not reporting correctly. We will continue to provide updates as they are made available.”

There is also a checklist available that shows which parts of the server are up and running, and what areas are negatively affected.

Website and Forums Operational

Game Services Operational

Login Operational

Parties, Friends, and Messaging Operational

Voice Chat Operational

Matchmaking Operational

Stats and Leaderboards Degraded Performance

Store Operational

Hopefully the issue is dealt with swiftly, though at least the problems are localized and not totally gamebreaking.

In other Fortnite news, the previously mentioned patch is now live and brings with it two returning modes! With the latest update, 4.3, we’ve got the Blitz making a comeback with its faster storms and “exciting finishes,” as well as Teams of 20 bringing on a little extra challenge. Here’s what players have to look forward to:

Summary Faster storms, more loot, exciting finishes!

What’s New? Updated with all of the new weapons & items that have come out since Blitz was last released: Port-a-fort, Clinger, LMG & more. Bus flight height has been lowered to allow players to get into the fight more quickly.

Mode Details The storm is already closing in at the beginning of the match, choose your landing spot carefully! Wait time between storms is significantly shorter than usual; maximum match length is 15 minutes. Increased chances of treasure chests spawning from 50-70% to 80-90%. Increased chances of ammo boxes spawning from 65-80% to 85-95%. Resource harvesting amounts increased by 50%. Increased materials found on ground from 30 to 75 per instance. Increased the number, spawn rate & descent speed of Supply Drops. All stats are counted in this mode.



Limited Time Mode: Teams of 20 V2

Summary Five teams of twenty players fight to the finish!

What’s New? Each team now has their own bus, to make it easier to drop together. Chests & Supply Drops now spawn extra ammo and consumables.

Mode Details Each team is composed of five squads of four players. Increased chances of treasure chests spawning from 50-70% to 60-80%. Increased chances of ammo boxes spawning from 65-80% to 75-90%. Supply Drops always come in batches of 5 instead of random amounts per Storm Circle. Supply Drop rate increased from 180 (+/- 30s) to 210 (+/- 30s). Teams of 20 has six Storm Circles instead of nine. Most matches will end within 20 minutes. All stats except for wins are counted in this mode.



In addition, the second part of the Blockbuster questline has also been added for Epic Games‘ Save the World mode allowing players the chance to earn the newest Mythic hero!