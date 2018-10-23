‘Fortnite’ Pumpkin Launcher Returns, Teases Epic Games

With the upcoming Halloween event now confirmed for tomorrow, it looks like Fortnite players have even more to look forward to! For those seasoned Epic Games fans that remember that iconic Pumpkin Launcher from the battle royale game in its infancy, get ready – because it’s coming back!

The beloved Launcher first made its appearance last year during the game’s first-ever Fortnitemares event. Now it looks like it could be coming back, at least if this tweet from the game’s design lead is anything to go by:

thoomp heheheh… WAAAH 🎃 — Eric Williamson (@erwil9) October 23, 2018

Though the tweet itself may seem dubious, we are more than positive that this means the weapon’s triumphant return and we aren’t the only ones that think so:

The sound on that thing is beautiful 😍 — 𝐵𝓇𝓎𝒶𝓃 🌞 (@imthegoattt) October 23, 2018

I remember using the pumpkin launcher, oof, was it great, I used it in Retail Row, I clearly remember it — Magma207 (@magma207) October 23, 2018

Is it weird that I know what this means and heard it in my head after reading it — Ken👻 (@Kenpleb) October 23, 2018

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. Are you ready for even more Halloween goodness? Sound off with all of your thoughts regarding Fortnite and the recent changes to map and where you’re planning on dropping in the comment section below!

As for the latest season now in its fifth week:

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”

For even more happening in the Fortnite-verse, feel free to check out our Game Hub for leaks, game updates, fan cosplay, and much more! You can also read up on the event itself and what we know of it so far right here! Stay tuned, because the event kicks off tomorrow and we’ll have you covered with everything you need to know!