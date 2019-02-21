‘Fortnite’ Hits Another Record-Breaking Milestone, Despite ‘Apex Legends’ Success

It seems the popular reaction to when a new game is announced is to immediately list off all of the similar titles that it will be the “death” of. Every time we post Fortnite, the amount of reactions spamming “Apex Legends killed Fortnite” is hilarious – but still wrong. Despite the incredible success Respawn is having, the Epic Games battle royale experience is far from buried. It’s almost like there can be two successful games at once … shocking.

Epic Games recently spoke with Industry legend Geoff Keighley about their battle royale game, confirming that they the Marshmello event gave the game a new record high, while the title also experienced a new peak during “non event” day as well:

Epic Games has now confirmed what I reported: the @marshmellomusic concert hit a peak of 10.7 million concurrent viewers. In addition last Saturday Fortnite hit 7.6 million concurrent players in game, the best “non event” day in game history. pic.twitter.com/dY7CBBmPxx — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 21, 2019

The reactions were pretty hilarious too, definitely meme-worthy:

That being said, season 7 is coming to a close – which means more players are coming into the game at the last minute to wrap up any current challenges before season 8 kicks off. Pair that with the Valentine’s Day event that’s offering a free season 8 Battle Pass for completion — it’s easy to see why so many are playing.

Though both Fortnite and Apex Legends are battle royale games and both are free-to-play, the two couldn’t be more different which helps keep both concurrent players high without dampening the success of the other.

You can see our full breakdown on how the two compare with our previous coverage here, for those interested! At the end of the day, these two – though in the same genre – are two very different titles. Even better, they are both free-to-play so even though we say “vs.” there’s absolutely nothing wrong with enjoying both. Both have something unique to offer, both games have a lot of developers that work hard to make sure the experience is a rewarding one.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Switch, and mobile devices while Apex Legends is on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. No cross-play yet for the latter, though the team is looking into it!