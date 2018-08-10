Fortnite: Rick & Morty Fans Are Calling Out New Galaxy Skin

Earlier this week Epic Games and Samsung both announced the long-awaited news of Fortnite’s Android release. With the knowledge of the beta going live also came with the reveal of a nifty looking new skin. The stunning galaxy skin looks unlike anything we’ve seen thus far making it an enticing new item to unlock when taking to the storm. If you were hoping to scoop it up in the item shop, however, we’ve got some bad news: It’s a Galaxy Note 9 and Tab S4 exclusive. But that’s not why Reddit is up in (joking) arms about the newest addition, it’s the fact that it look very similar to a Rick & Morty character.

Redditer ‘AoxomoxoA35’ took to the boards to show off a side by side comparison of the newly revealed Galaxy skin in Fortnite and that of Supernova:

Immediately the comments blew up and it was predictably hilarious. Jokes aside, some of the commentors also brought up a good point about the … uh, the flashiness of the skin design: “I have a feeling that this skin is going to get a lot of players killed, considering how flashy it is.” Another Reddit user added, “Plus it has those swirly things around his head. That’s def gonna get you in trouble.”

Still, the skin is nifty looking and I guess now it’s perfect for fans of Rick & Morty too. Though I can’t imagine it being intentional. The Galaxy pattern is really popular right now and they were trying to do a play off of the phone type itself: Samsung Galaxy. Still, it’s fun just to note the different pop culture references, intentional or not, before the Android beta goes live for everyone.

For the list of currently supported devices:

Samsung Galaxy: S7 / S7 Edge , S8 / S8+, S9 / S9+, Note 8, Note 9, Tab S3, Tab S4

You can learn more about all of the different devices the Android version will be compatible with right here as well as how to sign up for the beta.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch and iOS devices. Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know.