Latest LEGO Fortnite Leaks Claims User-Created Maps Are Coming

Late last year, Fortnite developer Epic Games dropped three new game modes into the hit battle royale. The most popular of these is LEGO Fortnite, which takes the Fortnite engine, turns everything into LEGO blocks, and injects a healthy dose of Minecraft-like survival. Since its launch, LEGO Fortnite has continued to grow with new updates consistently adding new skins and features. However, Epic Games has even larger plans for LEGO Fortnite. At least, that's what recent leaks and rumors suggest. Obviously, you'll want to take these leaks with a massive grain of salt, but it's claimed that user-made creative maps are coming to LEGO Fortnite in a new update called Atom.

LEGO Fortnite Seemingly Adding User-Made Creative Maps

You will soon be able to publish LEGO maps and apparently make money with them, too?



"In order to Publish a LEGO® island you are required to review the terms and conditions and understand the revenue rules." pic.twitter.com/aQagr2SsGP — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) February 22, 2024

This leak is a combined effort between ShiinaBR and Hypex on Twitter. Both users are very well-known within the Fortnite community, which gives this leak more credibility than others we've seen. That said, you don't want to take it as gospel until Epic announces something official.

The leak claims that players will "soon be able to publish LEGO maps and apparently make money with them." The latter part is less concrete, but it seems that the leakers have found new terms that require players to "understand the revenue rules" before submitting a LEGO map. This will work through the Unreal Engine for Fortnite program, which is the free Fortnite add-on that lets players use the Unreal Engine to create new Fortnite maps. The "Atom" update will open the editor up to LEGO Fortnite, allowing players to build their maps "from existing LEGO pieces/sets or custom imported ones."

As part of the update, players will get new collaborations with several famous LEGO sets. The ones listed by the leakers include Action Figures, Duplo, Technic, Clikits, Scala, Tool, Znap, Primo, Quartro, and the City Set. That list will likely grow over the years, especially if the addition proves popular.

Of course, it's worth noting that these leaks are a little scattershot. We don't know how monetization will exactly work or what the payout will be. We also don't know when all of this is coming. That said, it's an exciting potential addition to LEGO Fortnite. The mode has been fun since launch, but some players want more content. If these user-made maps become a hit, there will no longer be a lack of content to dive into.

LEGO Fortnite is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Keep in mind, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 launches on March 8. With only a few short days until it drops, we'll likely be hearing much more about what's coming in the season. That could include LEGO Fortnite creative maps, but either way, it's going to be a fun time to be a Fortnite fan.