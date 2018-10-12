‘Fortnite’ Rune In Wailing Woods Activated

Now that we are in our third week of Season 6 in Fortnite, it’s time for Epic Games to start making some power moves for exciting new events. With the addition of all of the spooky new changes to the map, the cube-dubbed-Kevin-turned-floating-island has just activated a new Rune promising something big in the near future!

The Rune near Wailing Woods was the most recent one to be activated, meaning there are only two more to go after this. Earlier this week the one near Retail Row was triggered, making it detach from the ground and become part of the floating island/former cube. This marks the fifth Corrupted Area to be affected by the floating apparition.

As far as the other Rune activations go, this change first began back in the end of September. Pleasant Park was the first one to be triggered by the island, followed soon by Shifty Shafts, Fatal Fields, Retail Row – and now, Wailing Woods.

For those that are just coming into all of these shenanigans, a mobile (and large cube) randomly appeared last season and began to cause a stir. This cube was lovingly dubbed “Kevin” by adoring Reddit fans and “Kevin” has been quite the busy oddity since its arrival.

In addition to Kevin being incredible mobile, it also protected itself by playing the aggressor when players get too close. But things quickly got even weirder as “Kevin” melted into Loot Lake thus transforming it forever. As seen when Season 6 was first revealed, it then departed from the map entirely, becoming its own entity: a floating mystery that continues to change the map forever.

Epic Games is no stranger to big changes and total curveballs, so we’re excited to see what happens when all of the Runes have been activated.

Epic Games is no stranger to big changes and total curveballs, so we're excited to see what happens when all of the Runes have been activated.

As for Season 6:

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”

