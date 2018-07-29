Fortnite’s Half-Off Founder’s Pack Deal Ends Tomorrow

Epic Games has a deal going on right now that gets players Fortnite Save the World Founder’s Packs for half-off of the original price, but you don’t have much longer until the offer ends.

The deal lets you save the world of Fortnite from the incoming storm for 50 percent off of the normal price regardless of which Founder’s Pack version you elect to purchase. There are four different versions of the Save the World Founder’s Pack, each of those shown in detail through Epic Games’ store, with the cheapest one now being $39.99 since it’s half-off. This base version comes with the PvE game and several Pinata Packs, six of which are daily loot packs and the seventh being an exclusive Founder’s Loot Pinata Packs.

You can save much more than that by going for the Limited Edition Founder’s Pack that’s normally $149.99 and comes with enough exclusive heroes and bonus content to keep you busy saving the world for quite a while. This version comes with an exclusive legendary weapon, a rare starter hero pack with eight heroes, a rare weapon pack with four weapons and a trap, an exclusive pistol, and in-game defenders among other items like experience boosts. The two tiers between the highest and the lowest – the Deluxe Edition and Super Deluxe Edition – offer a mix of the bonuses depending on how high you want to go. Should you buy a cheaper version and decide you want to upgrade later on, you can do so by following the instructions here, but you’re better off buying it now instead of later since it’s half-off.

Save the World Founder’s Packs are 50% off until July 30! Level up with your friends and lead the world’s remaining Heroes in the fight to save humanity and take back the world. Founder’s Packs: https://t.co/2HaRsm47Kk pic.twitter.com/GPjUFsdHZ3 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 28, 2018

Even though Save the World isn’t directly connected to the Fortnite Battle Royale mode that you hear about more often, there’s still enough overlap between the two to make buying a Founder’s Pack worthwhile. Just recently in the game’s last patch, Founder’s Pack owners were gifted Battle Royale skins for their support. The skins had been previewed for a while before the Rose Team Leader and Warpaint outfits were eventually released for anyone who owned a Founder’s Pack. You can also earn V-Bucks from Save the World, the currency that lets you buy anything extra from Fortnite’s in-game stores. The V-Bucks that you buy or earn in Save the World aren’t exclusive to that mode, so that means you can redeem them in Battle Royale or vice-versa if you choose to do so.

Fortnite Save the World’s Founder’s Pack deal ends tomorrow, so grab a copy of the PvE game now for half-off while you still can.