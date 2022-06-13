Fortnite: New Season 3 Weapons Leak

✖

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 kicked off earlier this month, and it's looking like players will have a lot to look forward to over the coming weeks. Reliable Fortnite leaker @HYPEX has revealed some of the weapons that will be releasing this season, including a Firework Gun (perfect for Independence Day), Charge SMG, Overload Shotgun, and Sawblade. As @HYPEX notes, the Sawblade was briefly seen in the gameplay trailer for the new season (which can be found right here). Hopefully Fortnite developer Epic Games will reveal more about these new weapons in the near future!

The Tweet from @HYPEX about these weapons can be found embedded below.

UPCOMING WEAPONS THIS SEASON 🔥



- Firework Gun – Chests, Floor Loot, Supply Drops & Sold by some NPC

- Sawblade (Seen in the trailer) – Chests, Floot Loot & Supply Drops

- Overload Shotgun – Reality Fruits, Chests & Floor Loot

- Charge SMG – Reality Fruits, Chests & Floor Loot pic.twitter.com/5ODS7jaF9V — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 8, 2022

Already, a lot of fans have voiced their excitement for these new weapons! The Firework Gun in particular could be a lot of fun, and might become a fan favorite. Others seem less pleased about the prospect of a new SMG, but not every Fortnite release is going to resonate with every player. Of course, we'll have to actually wait and see exactly how these new weapons will handle. Hopefully we'll see some fun additions to the game, without any of these weapons proving to be too unbalanced.

Prior to the release of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, several new skins leaked, including designs based on Darth Vader and Indiana Jones. The new skins were highly-anticipated, and can be obtained through this Season's Battle Pass. Epic Games also recently revealed a new Spider-Man Zero skin. The skin is expected to arrive in the Item Shop at some point this Season, but Fortnite fans can get it now through a code included with the first issue of the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War limited series. All in all, it's looking like this season is going to have a lot of fun things for players to look forward to!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

