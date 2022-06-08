Fortnite Leak Offers Look at Spider-Man's New Costume In-Game

✖

Earlier today, Marvel and Epic Games revealed the new Spider-Man Zero outfit coming to Fortnite on June 8th. Following the reveal, reliable Fortnite leaker @HYPEX provided a pair of new in-game images of the outfit. The design is quite sleek, and it's sure to become a popular cosmetic in the game. Players will have the opportunity to snag the skin by redeeming a code found in the first issue of the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War limited series. Fortnite fans that want the skin without purchasing the issue will eventually be able to buy it from the Item Shop.

The in-game images of the Spider-Man Zero outfit can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Spider-Man made his Fortnite debut in 2021, appearing in the game long after a number of other Marvel heroes and villains. Multiple designs based on the character have been made available, included his classic design by Steve Ditko, the black Symbiote costume, and his white and black Future Foundation design. The Spider-Man Zero outfit should make a nice addition to the line-up, and will be a must-own for long-time fans of Marvel's wall-crawler!

Of course, it will be interesting to see if Spider-Man is the only hero that gets a new design in Fortnite. Spider-Man is a major player in the new Zero War series, alongside Wolverine and Shuri. It's possible the latter two characters could also receive new costume designs in subsequent issues. It's worth noting that the sister to T'Challa and former Black Panther has yet to receive any kind of skin in Fortnite, though rumors have suggested that will change in the very near future. For now, Fortnite fans will just have to see what the future will bring!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War? What do you think of Spidey's new costume? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!