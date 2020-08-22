Fortnite Season 4 Event Cryptically Teased by Epic Games

✖

Fortnite Season 4 is approaching, which means the teases are starting to begin. We already know Season 4 is going to be Marvel-themed, similarly to how Season 3 is at least partially DC-themed. And we know this will bring Thor, the X-Men, and more to the game. If you're a Marvel fan, this is probably going to be the biggest season ever. If you're not a Marvel fan, well all your eggs are in the Season 4 event basket.

While Season 4 will be Marvel-themed, the event is going to be its own separate thing that ties into the ongoing and evolving Fortnite storyline. And according to the game's creative director, Donald Mustard, the story of the series is about to "kick into overdrive." Further, Mustard reassures fans that everything is still connected.

Unfortunately, Mustard doesn't divulge any additional details, but he did seemingly continue the teasers elsewhere on his Twitter.

It’s ALL connected. Pay attention. The story is about to kick into overdrive... — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) August 21, 2020

If you know Mustard, you'll know he will tease upcoming events via his Twitter page, particularly his location and sometimes via his banner image as well. Right on cue, Mustard changed his location on Twitter today to "Close to Zero." Meanwhile, Mustard also changed his banner image to a comic he wrote for Marvel, which includes Iron Man and Doctor Doom.

For now, this where the teases end, but knowing Mustard there will be plenty more cryptic hints at what's coming on August 27 in the coming days.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and some mobile devices. It's also in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X and will be available on these platforms later this year.

