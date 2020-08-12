Fortnite Leaks Reveals Fan-Favorite Mode Is Returning Soon

✖

It looks like Epic Games is getting ready to add a fan-favorite limited-time mode back to Fortnite in an upcoming update for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game. Fortnite is known to cycle various limited-time modes in and out of the game. Some modes appear once and never show back up, but others have made multiple appearances.

That said, it looks like one of the game's most popular LTMs is returning soon. Over on Twitter, Fortnite leaker and dataminer VastBlast revealed that Epic Games has hotfixed the following LTMs to the servers: Knockout: Shuffle, Knockout: Air Raid, Rags to Riches, Tank Battle, and The Getaway.

As the leaker notes, all are currently disabled, but will likely be enabled soon. That said, the order listed above and below isn't indicative of anything. In other words, Getaway could be the last of these modes enabled, but it could also be the first or anywhere in-between.

Of course, it's also possible none or only some of these modes will be added. In other words, take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and it's all subject to change.

Fortnite is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Come later this year, it will also be available via the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

