Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass Owners Get In-Game Freebies

The Battle Pass gives Fortnite players a chance to show off their dedication to the game while ranking up and earning new gears. It’s an awesome way to fast-track leveling as well, and though Season 4 is now behind us – it seems that the it’s not quite done giving back to players just yet.

As a “special thanks for buying the Season 4 Battle pass,” Epic Games is giving players five free tiers to start off the new season on a high note. It’s the perfect way for players to start off a brand new adventure now that the rifts have become permanent residents and now we have freaking race tracks!

Another interesting thing to note about the Battle Passes this go around is that Epic Games is doing things a bit differently. Now there are “free” challenges and ones that are exclusive to Battle Pass members.

As far as Week 1’s challenges go:

Free Challenges

Deal damage with SMGs to opponents (500)

Search a Supply Llama (1)

Clinger, Stink Bomb or Grenade Eliminations (3) (HARD)

Battle Pass Challenges

Search Chests in Snobby Shores (7)

Search floating Lightning Bolts (7)

Follow the treasure map found in Risky Reels (1) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Retail Row (3) (HARD)

Non-Battle Pass owners can work on getting the top three challenges complete (seen above), while Battle Pass members have the chance to take on all seven. Some are easy – search a llama, take out enemy players in Retail Row, even searching chests in Snobby Shores is pretty go-with-the-flow.

The full list of challenges do require a Battle Pass membership, which is required to participate, here’s what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Available for 950 V-Bucks.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know!