New Fortnite Season 6 Gameplay Feature Reportedly Leaked

A new Fortnite Season 6 gameplay feature has possibly leaked. Right now in the free-to-play Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and mobile battle royale game, players can buy weapons and more from NPCs. It wasn't that long ago that all of this was added, and while NPCs have proven divisive, it looks like they aren't just staying in the game, but being expanded upon with new options.

For a couple of months, leaks and rumors have suggested the option to sell your loot to NPCs was coming to the game. Right now, this option still hasn't been added, but a new leak suggests it's still coming, likely sometime during Season 6.

Taking to Twitter, prominent Fortnite leaker HypeX revealed a new icon that has been to the game's files by Epic Games that's related to this new feature. Further, they have relayed word that when you sell an expensive item to an NPC, they will use the "Make it Rain" emote. Lastly, HypeX notes that the prices for selling loot to NPCs are the same as weapon upgrades.

Below, you can check out the tweet and icon for yourself. And as you can see, the leaker also notes that all of this content could be scrapped at this point.

More info about the selling loot feature: this is the icon that is supposed to show when you interact with NPCs, also when you sell an expensive item the NPC is supposed to do the "Make It Rain" emote.. I have no idea if they scrapped this idea or if its gonna have limits tho! pic.twitter.com/Bal9HTpQpq — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 28, 2021

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt given that not only is it all unofficial and speculative, but it's also subject to change. It's possible Epic Games is adding this option to NPC interactions, but who knows if it will come before, during, or after Season 6. Further, just because that's the plan now, doesn't mean things won't change.

