Fortnite Meteor Discovery Has Fans Going Mad With Season 6 Speculation

A new Fortnite discovery has players of the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and mobile battle royale game going mad with speculation about what Epic Games is planning for Season 6. The new season is finally here, and for it, Epic Games, made some major changes to the game, including some map changes, and it looks like that's just the start as new leaks indicate that something even bigger is brewing, though it remains to be seen if it will happen during Season 6 or Season 7.

Taking to Twitter, prominent Fortnite leaker HypeX shared what they discovered in the game's files recently. While looking through the files added with the most recent update, the leaker stumbled across a mysterious, unreleased item that appears to be a meteor, though it's codenamed "boulder" in the files. In addition to this, the files reveal it has rolling physics, a "wake" effect, its own sounds, and even stats. Further, while the image below makes it look small, it's actually 1.5x bigger than the player.

Mysterious unreleased rock/comet/meteor thing, i have no idea what its gonna be but its codenamed "boulder" and it has rolling physics, a "wake" effect and these stats & sounds.. And it's 1.5x times the height of the player btw! pic.twitter.com/fAYyDPpUrq — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 18, 2021

Right now, it's unclear what the heck this thing is or how Epic Games will use it, but of course, fans have their theories. And as some have pointed out, the fact that dinosaurs and meteors are popping up in the files at the same time is pretty suspicious.