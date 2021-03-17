Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Leak Reveals Details on Raptors

✖

Shortly after Fortnite’s Season 6 released, people were quick to recognize signs that dinosaurs would likely be coming to the game in the future. Not long after that, some more details have emerged on these beasts and how they’ll be incorporated into the “Primal” season that’s underway now. The first of these dinosaurs will apparently be Raptors, and based on datamined information, we may have an idea of where they’ll spawn and how players will be able to interact with them.

Fortnite dataminer HYPEX shared more details on the Raptors coming to Fortnite in a Wednesday follow-up tweet after saying on Tuesday that it looked like Raptors would be the next animals coming to Fortnite. Expanding on that prediction, the Twitter user said the Raptors would spawn in the game’s forests and that they’re included in the challenges that task players with taming wildlife creatures.

They will spawn in Forests, and they are already included in the Tame wildlife challenge and they'll have their own challenges too, also there's another unreleased animal codenamed "Whiff" like the "Hunter's Cloak" item.. I'll look into it now! https://t.co/tSmO8K6gkz — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 17, 2021

There’s also another unreleased animal that’s been spotted in the game’s files in addition to the Raptors sighting. If the next creatures are indeed supposed to be Raptors, it seems like the ones coming afterwards will only be even more impressive since it’s hard to imagine Epic Games moving backwards once dinosaurs are incorporated into Fortnite.

That kind of progression in Season 6 was hinted at by Epic Games itself when it went over the wildlife feature now in Fortnite that lets players tame or hunt animals. A tease referenced “fearsome predators” that hadn’t been added to the game yet, but who’s to say those will stop at just Raptors?

“Wildlife abounds on the island, ranging from prey like chickens to vicious predatory wolves,” Epic Games’ teaser said. “Hunt or tame wildlife to not only live off the land but to gather materials for crafting. And though wolves may roam, the most fearsome predators have yet to hatch…”

There’s no indication for when these Raptors will be added to the game, but it likely won’t be for a while longer since Season 6 just started. Having them added sooner rather than later would leave more time during the rest of the season for additional creatures, however, so hopefully we’ll see them added in the near future.