Huge Fortnite Leak Reveals Ariana Grande Skin, Season 7 Event, New Map, and More

A huge Fortnite leak has surfaced over on Reddit from a prominent Fortnite leaker, reportedly revealing new skins coming to the game, the event Epic Games is planning for the end of Season 7, and more. The leak begins by claiming Ariana Grande is coming to the game soon as a skin, and this release will be accompanied by an in-game concert. What isn't disclosed about this is whether or not the concert will be on the level of Travis Scott or be more akin to the far more common smaller concerts that go down in the game. Given the status of Grande, you'd assume it will be the former, but this isn't specified.

Adding to this, the leaker claims members of both the Justice League and Suicide Squad are also going to be added to the game, and possibly Batman Who Laughs as well, though this one is currently up in the air. There's no timeline for any of this, but there is for a Naruto skin, which is apparently in the works and coming with Season 8 alongside an explosive kunai weapon.

After this, the leaker pivots to the end of Season 7, claiming The Cube (Kevin) is returning, controlled by some unknown "Queen" character that will play a part in Chapter 3, which will redesign the map completely. Speaking of Chapter 3, the leaker claims the location of The Seven will be revealed during this era of the game.

The leaker concludes by shedding some light on Season 8, which will apparently add rideable monsters and mechs, and "The Sideways," which will release monsters into the game.

Unfortunately, this is where the leak ends, and it's important to note that all of this comes from an anonymous leaker. That said, this leaker has proven reliable in the past and has been vetted by the mods of FortniteLeaks.

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games has never commented on any of this. Typically, it never comments on leaks, so we don't expect this to change. However, if Epic Games does provide a comment of any sorts, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.