‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Week 8 Challenge Guide

Fortnite’s Week 8 challenges have arrived and it’s time for fans of the Battle Royale mode to get back into to tier up and earn those coveted Battle Stars!

For those that may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that sweet, sweet gear and show everybody else that you know your battle royale game.

Ready to see what Week 8 has to offer? Let’s get started:

Free Challenges

Place a Cozy Campfire or a Launch Pad in different matches – 3

Build Structures – 250

Search Between a mysterious hatch, a giant rock lady, and a precarious flatbed – 1

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Visit Paradise Palms and Salty Springs in a single match – 2

Search Chests in Shifty Shafts or Lonely Lodge – 7

Deal Damage to opponents while riding in a vehicle – 100

Explosive Weapon Eliminations – 3

This week’s challenges are a healthy balance of breeze and strategy. On one hand, players can whiz through several of them in one go such as building structures, dropping in Salty Springs and then heading over to Paradise Palms and then taking on the chest hunt in Lonely Lodge or Shift Shafts. Then the vehicular damage and explosive weaponry challenges could be tackled together as well after putting down a campfire or Launch Pad anywhere. Drop one in Salty Springs and Shift Shafts and BOOM, you’re almost there!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What do you think of this week’s challenges? Hoping to see the return of past objectives next week? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!