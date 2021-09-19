Fortnite Leak Could Transform the Map If True

A new Fortnite leak is making the rounds as it has big implications for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile game. The leak comes the way of prominent Fortnite leaker and dataminer, Mang0e, who relayed word that weather has been added to the game, or more specifically, to the game’s files. To this end, the leaker notes the files indicate dynamic fog that can randomly appear during gameplay and spawn and different intervals and timings. And before you write this off as an exclusive to creative mode, Mang0e notes that Epic Games “seems to be” experimenting with the feature in competitive as well.

What’s not specified is whether or not this weather will be limited to fog. If this is going to be a proper new feature, you’d assume it would include rain, wind, snow, and other weather. However, it’s quite possible this is will be for a limited-time event or a seasonal event, like Halloween.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Weather has been added to Fortnite,” writes the leaker. “Different amounts of fog may randomly appear during gameplay, with different spawn intervals and timings! Epic seems to be toying with this feature in competitive as well.

Weather has been added to Fortnite!



Different amounts of Fog may randomly appear during gameplay, with different spawn intervals and timings! Epic seems to be toying with this feature in comp as well. pic.twitter.com/3pDilKDSFM — Mang0e (@Mang0e_) September 13, 2021

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While there are indeed references to weather and dynamic fog in the files, that’s all there. Epic Games is clearly working on something involving weather and fog, but for now, we don’t know what. And of course, nothing may ever come of this work. It wouldn’t be the first time for something to appear in the files only for it never to be realized in the proper in the game.

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not commented on the leak or the speculation it has created. We don’t anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and mobile devices. For more coverage on the free-to-play battle royale game, click here.