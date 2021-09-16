Fortnite Leak Says New Venom Skins are Coming

Last year, Venom was added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 as part of the game’s massive Marvel crossover. Some fans had assumed the skin might return, as Carnage has been confirmed for Season 8. However, it seems that won’t be the case, as a new datamine suggests that an entirely different Venom skin will be added in the near future! The leak comes from @FortTory on Twitter, who suggests that a Venom skin is being added with both an alien version and a human variant. As with all rumors, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt prior to an official confirmation!

The Tweet from @FortTory can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fortnite is working on releasing a new Venom skin which appears to have an Alien and a Human variant.



Cosmetics.Variant.Meta.ClashV.Alien

Cosmetics.Variant.Meta.ClashV.Human pic.twitter.com/222z6yoQRE — FortTory – Fortnite leaks & news (@FortTory) September 16, 2021

Presumably, the human variant Venom skin will be a maskless version of Eddie Brock, but it’s hard to say for sure. With Venom: Let There Be Carnage coming to theaters on October 1st, it seems like a safe bet that any potential skins based on the movie will be added somewhere around the same time, to build hype. Thankfully, that means fans won’t have to wait much longer to see if the rumor pans out!

It will be interesting to see how this new Venom skin will differ from the one that has already been offered! The character’s appearance in the Venom movies is mostly similar to the comics, with a couple of notable exceptions. In the comics, Venom has a giant white symbol on their chest, but in the movies, Venom’s chest is all black with white veins. The movie version is also taller and less bulky. The two designs are similar enough that Epic Games could have just stuck with last year’s skin, but diehard fans should be happy to hear about a movie-accurate option!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you like to see a new Venom skin in Fortnite? Did you snag the comics version last year? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!