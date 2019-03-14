‘Fortnite’ Season 8 Week 3 Challenges

It’s a new week, which means new Fortnite challenges, and week 3’s – though slightly delayed – have finally arrived.

For players itching for a chance to show off to othersand uncover new Battle Stars, Weeks 3’s challenges are the perfect way to do just that. For those that may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. Basically, the objective is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. From unlocking progressive skins, to new in-game goodies, there’s a lot of reasons to join in on the fun.

Ready to get started? Here’s this week’s challenges:

Free Challenges

Stage 1: Visit Fatal Fields and Salty Springs in a single match – 2

Stage 1: Destroy cacti in the desert – 30

Place different trap slot items in a single match – 2

Battle Pass Challenges

Search where the magnifying glass sits on the treasure map loading screen – 1

Search chests at Sunny Steps or Fatal Fields – 7

Deal headshot damage to opponents – 500

Get an elimination with an SMG, Pistol, and a Sniper Rifle -3

Since the challenges themselves aren’t live yet, these are from a previous leak, it’s possible that they could change — at least a little. If so, we’ll make the appropriate adjustment to make sure you’re on your way!

Update: The challenges are now live.

As for the game itself, Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. You can also check out what else is new in the battle royale world with our previous coverage here.

Thoughts on the latest challenges? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

